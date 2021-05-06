General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in General Electric were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in General Electric by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,363,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,727,000 after buying an additional 222,365 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in General Electric by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 34,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in General Electric by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $13.13. 1,571,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,723,688. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

