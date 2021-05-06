Retirement Capital Strategies Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,716.6% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 191,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.31. 8,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,993. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.