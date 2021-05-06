Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $7.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.49. 264,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,374,351. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.39. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.