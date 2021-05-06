Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,099,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 807,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,151,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.68. 71,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.31 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.80 and a 52 week high of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.27.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 141.99%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

