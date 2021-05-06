Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Purchases 550 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $251,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,304,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.21. 681,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,297,242. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

