Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Takes $168,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.8% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 19,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $328.97. 3,068,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,886,500. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $215.99 and a 1 year high of $342.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

