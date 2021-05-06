Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.99. 6,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,950. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.00. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $127.65 and a one year high of $196.91.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.