Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 591 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $325,095,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,424,000 after buying an additional 552,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,476,000 after buying an additional 463,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ecolab by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after buying an additional 361,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 880,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after acquiring an additional 340,782 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

ECL stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $227.01. 8,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of -61.77, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

