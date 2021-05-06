Analysts Expect Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s earnings. Alexander & Baldwin posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alexander & Baldwin.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

ALEX remained flat at $$18.43 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,493. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Alexander & Baldwin has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 921.50 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,477,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,190,000 after acquiring an additional 688,932 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,085,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,019,000 after purchasing an additional 258,802 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,638,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after buying an additional 16,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

