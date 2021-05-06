Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,890. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.28.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

