Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Kaman updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.550-1.870 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.55-$1.87 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KAMN traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.45. 1,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,139. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,811.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

