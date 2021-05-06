Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Kaman updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.550-1.870 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.55-$1.87 EPS.
Shares of NYSE KAMN traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.45. 1,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,139. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,811.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.
Kaman Company Profile
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.
Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.