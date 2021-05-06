Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its price objective lifted by Lake Street Capital from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.63.

NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,040. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $72.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.33.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,245 shares of company stock worth $530,963 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,945,000 after acquiring an additional 146,203 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,463,000 after acquiring an additional 156,804 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 575,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after buying an additional 25,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

