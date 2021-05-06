Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) 1-Day Volume Hits $615,424.00

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be bought for $8.32 or 0.00014635 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $31.70 million and approximately $615,424.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00074724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.74 or 0.00277414 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $663.15 or 0.01166272 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $433.19 or 0.00761849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,770.47 or 0.99841284 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,809,783 coins. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

