Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.93. 2,184,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,262,326. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $217.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

