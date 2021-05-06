General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.81.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $191.65. 15,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics has a one year low of $121.67 and a one year high of $192.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

