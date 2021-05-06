O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $540.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ORLY. Raymond James raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $529.70.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $559.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $517.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $377.27 and a fifty-two week high of $561.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total value of $3,060,330.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,938,047.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total value of $3,287,671.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,168,145.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,203 shares of company stock valued at $31,246,099. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

