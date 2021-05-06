Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.650-3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.08 billion-$3.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.06 billion.Fortinet also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.830-0.880 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.26.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,685. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $211.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.10, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.57.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,525 shares of company stock worth $11,429,483 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

