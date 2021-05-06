PAYCENT (PYN) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $162,908.81 and approximately $22,840.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00085873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00064646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $464.04 or 0.00816098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00102661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,168.84 or 0.09090353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

