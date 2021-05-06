MAP Protocol (MAP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.47 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 6th. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.80 million and $1.47 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00074724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.74 or 0.00277414 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.15 or 0.01166272 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.19 or 0.00761849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,770.47 or 0.99841284 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

