U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy updated its FY21 guidance to $2.68-2.78 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 2.680-2.780 EPS.

Shares of NYSE USPH traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.93. 296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,133. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.29 and a 200 day moving average of $114.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $143.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on USPH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

