Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Option Care Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.73. 35,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $21.34.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

