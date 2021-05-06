Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Option Care Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.73. 35,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $21.34.
In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.
About Option Care Health
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.
