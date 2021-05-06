TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$223 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.58 million.

TriMas stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.21. 1,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,789. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.81. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. On average, analysts expect that TriMas will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CAO Paul Swart sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $107,442.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $756,093.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,718 shares of company stock worth $4,554,438 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.