Royale Finance Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00074724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.74 or 0.00277414 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $663.15 or 0.01166272 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.19 or 0.00761849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,770.47 or 0.99841284 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ROYAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.