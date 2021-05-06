McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $261.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $238.00 to $261.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $233.79. 24,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

