AirSwap (AST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $68.07 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000798 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 23% higher against the dollar. AirSwap has a total market cap of $68.07 million and $4.85 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00085873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00064646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.04 or 0.00816098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00102661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,168.84 or 0.09090353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About AirSwap

AST is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

