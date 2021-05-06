Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE:BAD traded up C$0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.43. The company had a trading volume of 67,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,603. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.73. Badger Daylighting has a 52-week low of C$25.57 and a 52-week high of C$46.58.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$130.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$144.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Badger Daylighting will post 1.9700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$784,900.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

