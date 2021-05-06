SureRemit Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $7.71 million and approximately $218,598.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00075145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.00276097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.25 or 0.01175568 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00030598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $436.57 or 0.00768012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,719.31 or 0.99779638 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

