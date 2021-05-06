Stakenet (XSN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $189,562.00

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Stakenet has a total market cap of $42.31 million and approximately $189,562.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000639 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.76 or 0.00750756 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006489 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004116 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.00163232 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00020210 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 120,019,302 coins and its circulating supply is 116,480,264 coins. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

