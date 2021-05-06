Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,120 shares during the period. Tetra Tech makes up about 1.6% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.59% of Tetra Tech worth $43,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,897,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,708,000 after acquiring an additional 721,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,034,000 after purchasing an additional 422,687 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 326.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,288,000 after purchasing an additional 226,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,185,000 after buying an additional 219,005 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,288.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $563,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,381 shares of company stock worth $2,390,146 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.83 and a fifty-two week high of $144.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.02.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

