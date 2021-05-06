Emerald Advisers LLC Has $19.06 Million Stock Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Arvinas worth $19,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth $512,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Arvinas by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Shares of ARVN traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,007. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average of $59.92.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. On average, analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $3,292,103.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,599 shares in the company, valued at $12,679,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.