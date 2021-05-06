The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will announce $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.03. The Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.69. The company had a trading volume of 160,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,276. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $51.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

