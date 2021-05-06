Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 505,074 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 124.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,074 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.54% of OceanFirst Financial worth $21,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at about $868,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 64,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

In other OceanFirst Financial news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OCFC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

OCFC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,367. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.