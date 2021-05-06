Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 21,030 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,167 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 21,030 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $25,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Perficient by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perficient stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $66.68. 5,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,377. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. On average, analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRFT. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

