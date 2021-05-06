Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 261,467 Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 261,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Reata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 205,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,568,000 after buying an additional 200,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,820,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 223,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after buying an additional 170,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $11,462,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RETA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.66. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.91) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.13.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

