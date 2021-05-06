Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Posts Earnings Results

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 102,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,493. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $34.80.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.