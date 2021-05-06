Williams Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Target comprises approximately 0.5% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after purchasing an additional 950,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Target by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $212.89. The stock had a trading volume of 82,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $112.56 and a 1 year high of $213.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.21.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

