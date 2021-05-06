Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.64 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $135.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,533. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $89.33 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

