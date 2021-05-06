Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $36,032,921. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $834.94. 11,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,494. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $501.13 and a 1-year high of $893.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $785.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $764.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion, a PE ratio of 95.49, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

