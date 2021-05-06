Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Cuts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,714 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 1.6% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,000 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.62.

