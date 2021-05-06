Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Sells 3,417 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 35.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 34,906 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 56,514 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.82. 1,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,062. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.