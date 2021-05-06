Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 659,849 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3,737.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 677,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,849 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $34,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.80. 183,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,455,804. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

In other news, Director Michael John Dolan purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $591,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

