WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,925 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $41,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.30.

WEC stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.83. The company had a trading volume of 31,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

