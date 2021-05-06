Aaron Wealth Advisors Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Hershey were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,190,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after buying an additional 321,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,398,000 after buying an additional 261,391 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 363.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,910,000 after buying an additional 215,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 692,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,533,000 after buying an additional 198,861 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Shares of HSY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.53. 22,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,581. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $168.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.55.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $481,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,707.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

