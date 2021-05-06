Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $3.37 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.47. 19,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,117. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.41. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $161.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 38,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $5,998,071.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,207 shares of company stock worth $22,828,480. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

