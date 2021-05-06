Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 160.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MicroStrategy worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSTR. BTIG Research began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.00.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total value of $7,049,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,824.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total value of $6,965,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826 over the last three months. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded down $17.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $606.28. 6,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,773. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5,015.67 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $109.64 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $682.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.93.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

