DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.750-2.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.75-2.90 EPS.

XRAY traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.62. 42,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,549. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -293.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.08.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

