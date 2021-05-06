TD Securities Boosts Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target to C$10.50

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Cominar REIT in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cominar REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

CUF.UN stock traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.91. 161,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,942. Cominar REIT has a 1-year low of C$6.77 and a 1-year high of C$10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -5.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.06.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

