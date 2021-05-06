MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.520-0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.75 million.

Shares of MTSI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,687. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day moving average is $54.83. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,845.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

