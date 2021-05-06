Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.150–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.38 million.

Shares of LLNW stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,935. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.49 million, a P/E ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist downgraded Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Limelight Networks from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Limelight Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.32.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

