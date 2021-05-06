BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Cut to C$5.25

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.20 to C$5.35 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday.

ERE.UN traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.22. The company had a trading volume of 139,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,774. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.31. The stock has a market cap of C$374.36 million and a P/E ratio of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.48. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$3.80 and a 52 week high of C$4.59.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

